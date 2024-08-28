– Fightful Select has some more backstage notes coming out of last Sunday’s AEW All In: London 2024 event that was held at London’s Wembley Stadium. The event saw former WWE Superstar, Ricochet, make his AEW debut during the Casino Gauntlet Match. Fightful reports that there was a great deal of positivity backstage surrounding Ricochet’s debut and the in-ring return of Nigel McGuinness, who also competed in the Casino Gauntlet.

Ricochet will also make his AEW Dynamite debut later tonight live on TBS. He’ll be facing Kyle Fletcher in a singles matchup.

– The event also saw Daniel Garcia make his AEW TV return. He appeared in the MJF vs. Will Ospreay match, preventing MJF from using a foreign object and getting some payback from his earlier attack. Fightful reports that Garcia was backstage at Wembley throughout the day, and he was reportedly wearing his concealing mask throughout the entire afternoon. Additionally, Fightful notes that MJF was fine after the Tiger Driver ’91 spot used during the match.

– Fightful also reports that some time was cut from Jack Perry and Darby Allin’s Coffin Match for the TNT Title. The match went just over 10 minutes and saw Perry defeat Allin to retain the title. Sting also made his AEW return, helping save Allin from being set on fire by The Elite.

– Lastly, Fightful reports that Jon Moxley was not in attendance over the weekend at All In London. He did go to the Pro Wrestling Revolver show. Fightful notes they didn’t hear anything abnormal related to his AEW status. Moxley hasn’t wrestled since losing the IWGP World Heavyweight Title to Tetsuya Naito AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 on June 30.

As previously reported, it’s rumored by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AEW granted Moxley some time off following Forbidden Door. He also hasn’t wrestled or been backstage since the Forbidden Door event.