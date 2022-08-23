More Backstage Notes on WWE Return of Johnny Gargano

– As noted, Johnny Gargano made a major return to WWE last night on Raw. PWInsider has some additional backstage notes on Gargano’s return last night.

While this likely isn’t a surprise after Gargano Superkicked Theory on last night’s show, Johnny Gargano has been added to WWE’s internal roster as a babyface. Also, after the show, there was talk backstage that Gargano was flown into Toronto, Ontario, Canada by WWE on the company’s corporate jet, so he wouldn’t be seen by fans and his return would be kept hidden.

Many within WWE also reportedly noted that Gargano’s name wasn’t changed for his Raw appearance. There was previously a WWE edict by Vince McMahon that real names and wrestlers’ previous indie wrestling ring names were forbidden from being used.

Also, the report noted that Gargano’s wife, former NXT Superstar Candice LeRae, was not backstage last night.