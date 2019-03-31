More Details On John Cena’s Secret Wrestlemania Match And Possible Plans For Lars Sullivan

We reported yesterday that John Cena has agreed to compete at Wrestlemania, although his opponent has not been revealed. It’s been reported that his opponent will not be Kurt Angle and it’s not likely to be R-Truth, who has been rumored due to mentioning Cena on television.

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that Cena’s match is being kept secret and that “people who know everything” don’t know who his opponent will be. He added that Cena will have nothing to do with Angle vs. Corbin. Angle is for sure wrestling Baron Corbin unless someone else is coming in that we don’t know about yet.

When asked if Cena’s opponent could be Lars Sullivan, who was originally planned before trouble with anxiety kept Sullivan from making his main roster debut, he said he didn’t think they would do a match. He said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Cena defeats whoever he’s facing and Sullivan “shows up and destroys him.” He suggested that the way Triple H talked about Sullivan when recently asked about him, along with other things he’s heard, suggests that Sullivan is coming back sooner rather than later.