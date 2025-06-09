More Details On R-Truth’s WWE Return

A new report from PWInsider has clarified the circumstances surrounding R-Truth’s recent departure from and swift return to WWE. The report confirms that the situation was not a planned storyline.

* “No, his announcement of a WWE departure was not a work,” the report stated. “It was never a work. It was never meant to be a work. Anyone who says otherwise is deluding themselves.”

* The new deal was reportedly finalized on the Friday before Money in the Bank. WWE then hid him until his run-in during the main event, with most in the locker room unaware he was the one returning.

* His son, Christopher, has referred to the new deal as a “last run.” It has also been confirmed that WWE President Nick Khan stepped in to finalize the negotiations after initial talks stalled.

* Going forward, R-Truth will be using his real name, Ron Killings. This is reportedly to facilitate a more serious character for his final run.

* The report dismisses the theory that the situation was a “work,” citing past instances of WWE reversing releases for stars like The Blue Meanie and Matt Hardy. It notes that this is a new management team making decisions.

* Ultimately, the report concludes that WWE made a mistake with the initial decision.