More Details On Recent Suspensions In AEW, How Long They May Be Out

As previously reported, several people were suspended from AEW following a brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel and The Elite. This included The Young Bucks, Pat Buck, Steel, Christopher Daniels, Michael Nakazawa and Brandon Cutler. Punk’s status is unknown, although he did not appear on last night’s Dynamite and the world title was vacated.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that CM Punk was also suspended. It was said that everyone involved has been suspended until the investigation from a third-party is over. Once all the interviews are done then “determinations will be made”. It was suggested that investigations of this nature usually don’t take more than a couple of weeks, but there are multiple versions of events to go through. Not everyone who was there was suspended, just those involved in the actual fight.

Dave Meltzer added that AEW is unlikely to ever actually publicly reveal what happened with the situation. This was evidenced by none of the suspended parties being mentioned on Dynamite last night. The titles were stripped without mention of the former champions. Meltzer added that due to Punk being injured, he would have vacated the title regardless.