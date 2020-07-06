More Details on Rey Mysterio Working In WWE Without a Contract

It was previously reported that Rey Mysterio is currently working in WWE without a contract, as he isn’t signed but is still in a feud with Seth Rollins. It was noted that the feud is expected to culminate in something called an ‘Eye for an Eye’ match at Extreme Rules.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Mysterio recently asked Vince McMahon for a raise, but McMahon said he couldn’t do that as it was a bad time. He then pointed to those who had been released during the COVID-19 pandemic as an example. Mysterio’s contract reportedly expired months ago, but he stuck around to work with Rollins. The original ‘eye injury’ was meant as a way to write him out in case he was leaving.

It was added that the match at Extreme Rules will likely have a stipulation that to win, you must take out the eye of your opponent. It is possible that this will be a way to write out Mysterio as originally planned, but WWE does not want him to leave. They are currently still negotiating a deal. It’s likely that WWE will push him to sign again because of the story with Dominick.

It was noted that Rey could technically show up in AEW if he wanted, or anywhere else, as he’s not tied down to a deal. It was also said that his son would likely at least get a shot wherever Rey ends up. While they haven’t reached an agreement yet, it’s more likely that he’ll stay with WWE than go somewhere else.