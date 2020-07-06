wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Reportedly Working Without WWE Contract

July 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Rey Mysterio Raw Talk

Rey Mysterio’s current WWE work comes while he is is not under contract, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer has confirmed that Mysterio’s deal has expired and that he has not signed a new one as he continues to work a storyline with Seth Rollins on Raw.

Mysterio signed his most recent deal in September of 2018. The report adds that there was a plan to have Mysterio’s expected (but not yet announced) match with Rollins an “Eye for an Eye” match, where taking out your opponent’s eye is the only way to win.

