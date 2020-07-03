More Details On The Death of ‘Mr. Wrestling II’ Johnny Walker

As we reported last month, Johnny Walker, better known as Mr. Wrestling II, passed away at the age of 85. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on his passing three weeks ago.

Walker had been suffering from congestive heart failure and had a series of strokes. His health had declined ever since a heart attack in 2010 at a wrestling convention in Charlotte.

Also of note, Walker and his wife reportedly told neighbors that he was a traveling salesman.