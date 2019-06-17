More Details On Why Davey Boy Smith Jr Isn’t Working With NJPW, Problems NJPW Has With Impact Wrestling

As we reported over the weekend, Davey Boy Smith Jr is said to be done with New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he hasn’t been booked since March and had previously complained about them online. In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had more details about Smith’s exit and what led up to it.

Meltzer said that part of the reason was because that Smith wanted to go to Impact Wrestling and NJPW told him that he couldn’t and there was “miscommunication over that.” When Smith couldn’t go to Impact, he later asked about bookings and was asked if he was going to Impact.

As for why he was told no, Meltzer said: “They’re still mad at Impact over Okada. I remember Scott D’Amore went there one year at the Tokyo Dome, and it was a couple of years ago, and it’s just like, ‘it’s all new, all those people are gone, you know, we’re sorry about what happened with Okada,’ and they still have the mentality like, ‘these are the people that couldn’t figure out what to do with Okada.’ In hindsight, it does look pretty bad.“