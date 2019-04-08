More Details On Wrestlemania Main Event: Ronda Rousey May Have A Broken Hand, Finish Allegedly Went As Planned

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had more details on the main event of Wrestlemania, including some that conflict with an earlier report that suggested the finish of the match was botched and Ronda Rousey was not happy with it. Those reports said that Lynch was actually supposed to win by making Charlotte Flair tap out, when she actually pinned Rousey. However, Meltzer said that the plan was always for Lynch to beat Rousey.

He said: “At one point, the finish was going to be a submission finish. And there were a lot of people who were for it and a lot of people who were against it. In the end, the idea was a pinfall and not a submission. […] So what happened was not a botch in the sense of the referee screwed up, Ronda’s mad…none of that’s true. But she wasn’t supposed to get the shoulders up. That was just..it just happened. […] She was supposed to be pinned. Really pinned.”

It was speculated that the idea of Rousey submitting was “too fake” because she never did so in judo or MMA, so it was nixed. There is also the idea that Vince may have been protecting Rousey for a possible return down the line.

Meltzer also said that Ronda has a “severely” broken hand and this is going to be her last match for some time. He added that it’s up to her when she returns and that there’s no timetable for that to happen. While the finish of Wrestlemania implied that a rematch could happen soon, that is not the plan right now.