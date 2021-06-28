More Details On WWE Decision To Fire Writer Kenice Mobley

It was reported last week that WWE fired RAW writer Kenice Mobley after she admitted in an interview that when she was hired, she wasn’t required to know anything about wrestling. Fightful Select has confirmed parts of the report last week that the fan backlash against Mobley had nothing to do with the company’s decision to fire her.

WWE actively tries to discourage their writing staff from talking about their jobs. Several wrestlers and members of the staff felt disrespected by how she spoke about the wrestling business after she was hired, and the fact that she was on the team and didn’t know who characters were. People on both the RAW and Smackdown brands said that writers coming in without wrestling knowledge isn’t rare, but they usually make an effort to learn. None of the wrestlers spoken to had worked with Mobley directly.