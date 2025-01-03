As previously reported, WWE is said to be planning a WWE title match between Cody Rhodes and John Cena at Wrestlemania 41 in April. Fightful Select has confirmed that this is the plan and has been for the past several weeks. Fightful notes that they found out about plans as far back as mid-November after The Rock’s availability for Wrestlemania was up in the air.

While The WON stated that Rock is likely for Mania, Fightful said he currently isn’t included in plans for the events. Those backstage have noted that WWE creative is “at the mercy of his schedule” and things could change.

There are said to be Wrestlemania plans set up for several people on the roster already, along with alternate options.