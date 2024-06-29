More Details on Return of World of Sport Wrestling Later This Year

As previously reported, World Of Sport Wrestling is set to return for a two tapings on September 14. Fightful Select has more details on the return of the promotion, which had been on hiatus for five years. In regards to talent, several sources have already shown excitement for another promotion in the UK wrestling scene.

AEW currently airs on ITV and this is why WOS will air on streaming and social media. The tapings in September are expected to be used for future TV rights. Several “major names” in the UK wrestling scene have said if that TV deal happens, it could cause WWE to bring NXT Europe out of hiatus as well.

The reason that it’s going by WOS and not World of Sport Wrestling due to trademark reasons. The project has been shopped to several people in the UK scene but was turned down. Many of the “old crew” is said to be back, including the Goldsmiths, Steve Lynskey and more behind-the-scenes, as well as talent like Grado and Sha Samuels.