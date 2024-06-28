World Of Sport Wrestling Announces New Taping In September

World Of Sport Wrestling is set to return for a set of tapings in September. The UK promotion announced on Friday that their next tapings will take place in Norwich, England on September 14th.

The full announcement reads:

WOS Wrestling: The Return, Saturday 14th September 2024 Live at WOS Arena @ Epic Studios, Norwich

Tickets on sale 10am on Friday 28th June 2024

WOS Wrestling returns to live wrestling action with WOS: The Return, featuring many of the top stars from the one million-viewer rated 2018 ITV series and hugely successful live tour in 2019. WOS stars already confirmed include Grado, Sha Samuels, Adam Maxted, Martin Kirby, Alpha Male Iestyn Rees and Ashton Smith. WOS: The Return will feature a blockbuster two shows on Saturday 14th September, at 3pm and 7.30pm in the specially created WOS Arena at the legendary Epic Studios, which hosted production for the highly successful ITV series.

WOS: The Return will also feature British wrestling standouts including Joel Redman and Bullit, the WOS Ladies including LA Taylor and Nightshade, and the event will be hosted by WOS commentator, So Cal Val.

WOS has produced brand new original programming to support WOS: The Return which will be exclusively released on WOS social media channels, including the newly re-launched woswrestling.co.uk and Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, Youtube and X.

WOS star Grado said: “I am delighted WOS: The Return is happening. WOS last toured in 2019 with packed shows across the country and I am excited to get back out there showcasing the best performers this country has to offer under the WOS banner. Professional wrestling is booming around the world and British Wrestling needs a proper presentation with WOS.”

The revival of WOS Wrestling is a testament to its storied history, particularly its legendary 30-year run on ITV’s World of Sport, which captivated audiences with its thrilling matches and charismatic performers such as Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks, Kendo Nagasaki, Johnny Saint, Mick McManus & Mark “Rollerball” Rocco to name but a few. The show’s resurgence in 2018 on ITV garnered impressive ratings, reaffirming the enduring appeal of British wrestling and its rightful place in the hearts of fans old and new across the country.

Following the success of its television revival, WOS Wrestling embarked on a triumphant UK tour in 2019, captivating audiences in cities and towns from coast to coast. The tour was met with resounding acclaim, drawing enthusiastic crowds and showcasing the unparalleled athleticism and entertainment that has defined British wrestling for generations.

“We are thrilled to finally welcome back WOS Wrestling to the forefront of British Wrestling Entertainment,” said Dean Dionysiou, spokesman for WOS Wrestling. “The rich history of WOS Wrestling, coupled with it’s 2018 resurgence on ITV and the success of it’s UK tour, serves as a testament to the enduring appeal of this beloved entertainment brand. We are committed to delivering an unforgettable showcase event

that honours this legacy while ushering in a new era of excitement and innovation.”

The WOS Arena at Epic Studios promises to provide the perfect setting for a night of electrifying action and unforgettable moments. With top-tier talent from around the UK set to compete in the ring, fans can expect a showcase of athleticism, drama, and spectacle unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

In addition to the thrilling in-ring action, the event will feature fan interactions, autograph sessions, and exclusive merchandise opportunities, ensuring an immersive experience for attendees of all ages.

Tickets are available from www.universe.com and from

www.woswrestling.co.uk