More Details on Tetsuya Naito Leaving NJPW, What’s Next for Him

– As previously reported, New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that former champion Tetsuya Naito will be exiting the promotion. His contract recently expired in January, and Naito had been working as a free agent for New Japan after that. Fightful Select has an update on what’s next for the longtime NJPW veteran.

Naito is said to be exploring his options at the moment. Fightful reports that sources have informed them repeatedly that Naito ending up in AEW would be a surprise. According to the report, they were informed that it wasn’t anything personal in AEW, but higher-ups in the company are said to not have interest in Naito beyond some occasional appearances.

The 42-year-old Naito has also dealt with multiple injuries in recent years, which have reportedly led to a decline in his work in the ring. Tokyo Sports reported last December that Naito underwent his fourth eye surgery. Naito has been suffering from superior oblique muscle paralysis.

Tetsuya Naito had been a part of NJPW since 2006, holding the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, the IWGP Heavyweight Title, the IWP Intercontinental Title, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles, the IWGP Tag Team Titles, and the NEVER Openweight Title. He also won the G1 Climax Tournament in 2013, 2017, and 2023.