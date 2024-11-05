More Details on Upcoming Anniversary Show for The New Day

– As previously reported, Raw general manager Adam Pearce informed Kofi Kingston that WWE is planning a 10-year anniversary show for The New Day later this year on Monday Night Raw. PWInsider has more details on the anniversary show.

According to the report, WWE filmed a great deal of content with Big E, Kingston, and Xavier Woods several weeks ago at WWE HQ in Stamford, Connecticut. The footage reportedly featured the trio celebrating and tossing ice cream to WWE staffers around the main commons area of WWE HQ.