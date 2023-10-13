wrestling / News

More Details On Who Is Currently Working Creative in WWE, Triple H In Charge

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Triple H WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, it’s believed that Endeavor has given Triple H full control over WWE creative, with Vince McMahon taking a step back. It was noted that while Vince has indeed backed off for now, he could still change things if he wanted to. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the people working on creative, confirming that Triple H is in charge and McMahon is out “at the moment.”

Bruce Prichard currently works as the go-between for creative, talent relations and talent services. Ed Koskey dea with operations and keeping the scripts going. Nick Khan only deals with the business side of things and isn’t involved in creative.

