More On Hologram Character Debuting In AEW Tonight

As previously reported, the masked wrestler Hologram is set to debut on tonight’s AEW Collision, a character that is an original creation for the company. It will reportedly be portrayed by Aramis and has been earmarked for him for some time. Fightful Select reports that it will not be neither Sammy Guevara nor Ricochet, as has been speculated online.

The possibility of using this character is one that has been discussed in AEW for a while. One talent noted that they heard about it last year, which is also when AEW trademarked the name. The character will be unique to AEW and is said to be “technologically ambitious.” There isn’t much known about it other than that.

Aramis previously worked with AAA and finished up earlier this year. He also worked with GCW several times since 2021.