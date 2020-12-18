wrestling / News

More On Cameron Grimes’ Injury And What Surgery He Had

December 18, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Cameron Grimes NXT

As we reported yesterday, Cameron Grimes will be out for 4-6 weeks from NXT due to some sort of leg injury. It also noted that he had surgery this week, but the nature of that surgery wasn’t revealed. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Grimes had arthroscopic knee surgery. The surgery wasn’t due to any specific incident in a match, but rather that Grimes had been having trouble with the knee and wanted to get it taken care of before things got worse.

