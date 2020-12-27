wrestling / News

More Reactions To Passing of Brodie Lee Including Cody Rhodes, Mick Foley, Kevin Owens, Ricochet and More

December 26, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Double or Nothing Brodie Lee

The tragic news broke earlier tonight that AEW star and former TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41 due to a lung issue that his wife said was not related to COVID-19. Messages and tributes from the wrestling world continue to pour in with wrestlers noting their shock and sadness.

Cody Rhodes said in a statement: “My heart is stricken by the loss of Brodie Lee. It was obvious he was an extremely gifted athlete and storyteller, and his gift beyond that was to challenge you and he set the bar very high. Upon anybody’s first meeting with him…it was even more apparent he was a family man and a first class human being. I got to share his last number…I got to have his last match. That is an honor and a privilege and an experience so ferociously humbling.

Mick Foley wrote: “I just heard the news about the death of Jon Huber…an awful day for wrestling fans. Just two years ago, my son Hughie dressed up as Luke Harper for Halloween. He was a great worker, and a doting father. A huge loss for everyone who loves wrestling.

Kevin Owens added: “The world has lost a great one. One of the absolute best. In every way. #RIPBrodieLee

Ricochet said: “He was there when I won my first ever title in Japan along with so many other moments we got to have overseas. We spent a lot of time there with @WWEApollo, Rich Swann and @BASTARDPAC. You don’t meet many people as genuinely nice has he is. Love you Brodie.

You can see more reactions below, as well as the initial batch here. We will try to keep you updated as the night goes on and more statements come in.

