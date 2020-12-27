More Reactions To Passing of Brodie Lee Including Cody Rhodes, Mick Foley, Kevin Owens, Ricochet and More

The tragic news broke earlier tonight that AEW star and former TNT Champion Mr. Brodie Lee passed away at the age of 41 due to a lung issue that his wife said was not related to COVID-19. Messages and tributes from the wrestling world continue to pour in with wrestlers noting their shock and sadness.

Cody Rhodes said in a statement: “My heart is stricken by the loss of Brodie Lee. It was obvious he was an extremely gifted athlete and storyteller, and his gift beyond that was to challenge you and he set the bar very high. Upon anybody’s first meeting with him…it was even more apparent he was a family man and a first class human being. I got to share his last number…I got to have his last match. That is an honor and a privilege and an experience so ferociously humbling.”

Mick Foley wrote: “I just heard the news about the death of Jon Huber…an awful day for wrestling fans. Just two years ago, my son Hughie dressed up as Luke Harper for Halloween. He was a great worker, and a doting father. A huge loss for everyone who loves wrestling.”

Kevin Owens added: “The world has lost a great one. One of the absolute best. In every way. #RIPBrodieLee”

Ricochet said: “He was there when I won my first ever title in Japan along with so many other moments we got to have overseas. We spent a lot of time there with @WWEApollo, Rich Swann and @BASTARDPAC. You don’t meet many people as genuinely nice has he is. Love you Brodie.”

You can see more reactions below, as well as the initial batch here. We will try to keep you updated as the night goes on and more statements come in.

I remember this segment more than anything with Jon. It was taking longer than usual to set up and Jon was keeping everyone loose and upbeat the entire time. Had such a positive effect on everyone he came around. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/hrcJoXYFi7 — 𝐀𝐧𝐭𝐡𝗼𝐧𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐥𝗼 (@ViewsFromSant) December 27, 2020

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Brodie Lee. We offer our sincerest condolences to his friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 27, 2020

MLW sends its thoughts and love to the family of Brodie Lee. Gone way too soon. #RIPBrodieLee — MLW FUSION | Wed. 7pm (@MLW) December 27, 2020

Devastated to read about Jon Huber/ Luke Harper/ Brodie Lee’s passing. Universally loved and a shining light to be around. When we got together he was always glowing talking about his family. pic.twitter.com/FHsI6Drh3v — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) December 27, 2020

I’m so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Brodie Lee. Sending my deepest condolences to his family and friends. #RIPBrodieLee — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) December 27, 2020

In utter disbelief hearing of the passing of Brodie Lee. I’m unable to process this. I can’t believe it. — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee was one of the nicest, most talented guys ever. He wanted me to create a gimmick called "Brony Lee" a few years back, specifically to pop his wife. Truly saddened to hear that he's no longer with us. Condolences to his family and friends. #RIPBrodieLee — Inter Species Wrestling (@ISDub) December 27, 2020

RIP Brodie Lee. 41 is away to young. My thoughts go out to his wife and children. — Mikey Whipwreck (@mikeywhipwreck_) December 27, 2020

Heartbroken to hear the passing of Brodie Lee. #ripBrodieLee — School of Morton (@RealRickyMorton) December 27, 2020

When i started wrestling I picked the name Brody not only for Bruiser Brody but also because of Brodie Lee. He was someone that truly pushed the boundaries of a big man wrestler .Though i never got to meet him I looked up to him not only as a wrestler but also a family man. RIP. https://t.co/Tp4kOX8yB9 — Brody King (@Brodyxking) December 27, 2020

Gutted to hear about Jon passing away. He saved me from a broken neck. He would get so mad when I pulled up a chair for him to sit in and referred to him as ‘Taker-sir.’

“You’re gonna get me heat, kid.” Condolences to his family and peers that loved him dearly. #RIPBrodieLee — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) December 27, 2020

One of the Best Men I ever had the pleasure of working with as well as one Great Husband, Father and Friend. Words Can’t express my Hurt for his Family Please keep them all lifted in Prayer #RIPBrodieLee — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 27, 2020

#RIPBrodieLee absolutely heartbreaking. Sending prayers and love to his family ♥️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) December 27, 2020

One of the first men I was able I train with after I was signed in 2016. He was always a pleasure to be around, hear great stories from and was always a excellent human being All of my love and respect to Jon Huber/Mr Brodie Lee and his family#RIPBrodieLee — PRIME Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 27, 2020

The world lost a good soul 🙏🏽#RIPBrodieLee — ᴛʜᴇ ᴛʀᴇɴᴅ MʌTT TʌVEN (@MattTaven) December 27, 2020

I love you Big Rig. #RIPBrodieLee — Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) December 27, 2020

I wish I could type out what I’m feeling but I’m just so sad. My heart hurts. You were one of the best. You will be so terribly missed, Brodie. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/l0pkURcF2p — The Bunny 🐇 (@AllieWrestling) December 27, 2020

Hug your loved ones real tight. So heartbroken to hear about Mr. Harper. — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) December 27, 2020

No words. My heart hurts . Thoughts and prayers to Jon Huber’s wife and children. #RIPBrodie #Harps — Robert Roode (@RealRobertRoode) December 27, 2020

I just heard the news about the death of Jon Huber…an awful day for wrestling fans. Just two years ago, my son Hughie dressed up as Luke Harper for Halloween. He was a great worker, and a doting father. A huge loss for everyone who loves wrestling. https://t.co/E94sdqmiMB — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 27, 2020

I want to extend my thoughts and prayers to Jon & his family. Great guy, great friend and an even better family man. God Bless! #RipBrodieLee — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) December 27, 2020

RIP to one of the kindest and most genuine guys I’ve had the pleasure of being around😪 https://t.co/gbi23CDSop — Griff Garrison (@griffgarrison1) December 27, 2020

The world has lost a great one. One of the absolute best. In every way. #RIPBrodieLee — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 27, 2020

This guy was universally loved by the boys. Legit one of my favorite wrestlers. And most importantly, an incredible husband & proud dad. This one hurts. I love you. pic.twitter.com/hQLONudn4n — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee was amazing in the ring, but twice as good in the locker room, giving advice, being creative and setting an example of being a good fucking human being. pic.twitter.com/JgtNybOewt — RJ City (@RJCity1) December 27, 2020

Tragic isn’t enough to describe this loss. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and anyone who has ever worked alongside Jon Huber. #RIPBrodieLee — Jonny Loquasto (@JQuasto) December 27, 2020

I’m at a complete loss. Godspeed, Brodie. If you are inclined, spare a prayer for the Huber Family. My heart weeps. — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) December 27, 2020

Jon was such a good man. I’m so sorry. — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) December 27, 2020

Our deepest condolences to Brodie’s wife and children. His family. His friends. I’m so sorry for your loss. He touched so many people’s lives in a beautiful way. Thank you for always being kind Brodie. — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) December 27, 2020

Heartbroken. A great opponent and a great man…I will miss you Jon. #RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/4i0NuSLkBO — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 27, 2020

heart broken. #RIPBrodieLee 💔my deepest condolences to his family. — Eddie Orengo (@EddieOrengoWWE) December 27, 2020

Words do not describe the sadness we all feel today. He was special both in and out of the ring. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/crt5jiHJgT — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) December 27, 2020

Truly one of the good ones. My heart goes out to his wife & children. #RipBrodieLee https://t.co/vRnDM1FVmp — QT Marshall 🍎 (@realmmarshall1) December 27, 2020

My thoughts and sincerest condolences are with his friends and family. 41 is so Insanely young to leave this earth. This sucks. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/hB85hma8Rj — KM / Kevin Matthews (@Superstar_KM) December 27, 2020

RIP Brodie Lee. A real nice guy gone way too soon. My heart goes out to his family & friends; especially his wife and kids. #RIPBrodieLee https://t.co/Uo4PaqOSG7 — King Mega (@KingMegaYGB) December 27, 2020

I met Brodie on Bourbon St during Mania week in 2014. He was so friendly, accommodating & was genuinely happy to chat up everyone who approached him. Just from that brief encounter he left a positive impact on me & could tell he was a first class individual.#RIPBrodieLee pic.twitter.com/T73ZCIhvPU — 🤡 Frank The Clown 🤡 (@FrankWWEClown) December 27, 2020

This is so sad

A great guy and you’ll never hear anybody say different

Don’t even know what else to say

Thoughts and prayers to his family and friends

You will be missed #RIPBrodieLee — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 27, 2020

Oh my gosh, this is heartbreaking!! https://t.co/mhnSpe6jpi — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) December 27, 2020