More Wrestling Personalities React To Death of Jim Crockett Jr., WWE Issues Statement

March 4, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jim Crockett Jr

As we previously reported, Jim Crockett Jr passed away at the age of 76 after being hospitalized late last month. More personalities from the wrestling world continue to react on social media, while the WWE has issued a statement on his passing. It reads:

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76.

An influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors, Crockett Jr. stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989. As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1980. During his tenure, Crockett Jr. helped expand the promotion’s footprint and held the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Under Crockett Jr.’s leadership, the NWA would eventually be sold and renamed as World Championship Wrestling.

WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.

You can find reactions from Jim Ross, Matt Hardy and others below.

