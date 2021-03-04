More Wrestling Personalities React To Death of Jim Crockett Jr., WWE Issues Statement

As we previously reported, Jim Crockett Jr passed away at the age of 76 after being hospitalized late last month. More personalities from the wrestling world continue to react on social media, while the WWE has issued a statement on his passing. It reads:

WWE is saddened to learn that Jim Crockett Jr. passed away at the age of 76.

An influential promoter who helped champion the careers of WWE Hall of Famers such as Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat and The Road Warriors, Crockett Jr. stewarded the family’s Crockett Promotions from 1977 to 1989. As part of the promotion’s affiliation, Crockett Jr. was later named President of the National Wrestling Alliance in 1980. During his tenure, Crockett Jr. helped expand the promotion’s footprint and held the inaugural Jim Crockett Sr. Memorial Cup at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Under Crockett Jr.’s leadership, the NWA would eventually be sold and renamed as World Championship Wrestling.

WWE extends its condolences to Crockett Jr.’s family and friends.

You can find reactions from Jim Ross, Matt Hardy and others below.

Thanks, Jimmy and rest in perfect health. You and your family were always very fair to me. I’m grateful. 🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/lYfXCY1An5 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 4, 2021

R.I.P. Jim Crockett Jr. Thank you for moving the pro wrestling business forward & expanding its reach. — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 4, 2021

RIP Jim Crockett Jr. Your contributions to our business are immeasurable. Godspeed sir. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 4, 2021

Jim Crockett Jr. helped usher in a new era for professional wrestling and gave fans truly amazing memories that will never be forgotten. RIP Jimmy. My thoughts are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/tzNMvhn2WN — Tim Hornbaker (@TimHornbaker) March 4, 2021

Rest In Peace Jim Crockett Jr. Jim was a tremendous help with our documentary on Crockett Promotions and a true gentleman. Godspeed and thank you for all the "Good Old Days". pic.twitter.com/jFUQmCXqjN — #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) March 4, 2021

@1wrestling My personal memories of Jim Crockett Jr.https://t.co/9oBF5RqQuC — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) March 4, 2021

Really sad to hear of the passing of Jim Crockett Jr. The architect of so much of the foundation American pro wrestling is built on. — Gran Akuma (@__AKUMA) March 4, 2021