Jim Crockett Jr. Passes Away At 76

Jim Crockett Jr., the man whose promotion was responsible for one of the most iconic moments in wrestling history, has passed away. NWA star Robert Gibson announced that Crockett passed away on Wednesday. The longtime wrestling promoter had been hospitalized since February 27th and had been said to be “not doing well.” He was 76 years old.

Crockett was born into the wrestling world; his father, Jim Crockett Sr., promoted wrestling for years and founded Jim Crockett Promotions in 1931, bringing it into the NWA in 1950 shortly after upon that organization’s founding. Crockett Jr. took over the promotion after Big Jim passed away in 1973. Crockett Jr. brought JCP to nationally touring promotion. He did so through a renewed focus on singles wrestling and using its viewing footprint provided by WTBS. Crockett brought JCP to PPV in 1987 and served as NWA President several times.

Under Crockett Jr., JCP went head to head with Vince McMahon and WWF before eventually shutting the promotion down and selling it to Turner Broadcasting, who created WCW from the remnants in late 1988. Crockett Jr. stayed on for a short time and then quietly exited the business. He did end up making a couple of brief returns, first with the World Wrestling Network in 1994 and then with a revived NWA in Dallas around the same time.

After he retired from the business, Crockett worked as a realtor and mortgage loan originator in Texas. On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends, and many fans of Mr. Crockket Jr. The wrestling world very much would not be the same without him.