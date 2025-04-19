wrestling / News

More WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Highlights: The Undertaker Inducts Michelle McCool, Shawn Michaels & Triple H

April 19, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Hall of Fame Triple H Image Credit: WWE

– WWE released additional video highlights for last night’s WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony, including The Undertaker inducting Michelle McCool, Shawn Michaels inducting Triple H, Bret Hart and Steve Austin appearing for their WrestleMania 13 moment, and more. You can check out those clips below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Michelle McCool, The Undertaker, Triple H, WWE, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading