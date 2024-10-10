Mr. McMahon Notches 3.4 Million Views In Second Week On Netflix

Mr. McMahon saw its numbers slip a bit in its second week on Netflix. The streaming platform released its top 10 figures for the week of September 30th to October 6th, with the docuseries scoring 3.4 million view on a total of 19.5 million hours viewed.

Those numbers are down 28.5% from the first week numbers where it drew 4.9 million views based on 28.2 million hours viewed. By comparison, last week’s other new arrival to the English-language TV show list, Nobody Wants This, rose to the #1 spot with 15.9 million views (70.4 million hours viewed) which was up 54% from its first week numbers of 10.3 million views (45.7 million hours viewed).

Mr. McMahon came in at #6 this week behind Nobody Wants This, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story in its third week (13.1 million views), the first weeks of Love Is Blind season seven (5.2 million views) and Heartstopper season three (4.5 million views), and the fifth week of The Perfect Couple (3.8 million views). The show hit the top 10 in a total of 25 countries.

In two weeks, Mr. McMahon has a total of 8.3 million views on 47.7 million hours viewed. For context, Netflix compiles its total views by taking the total hours viewed and dividing it by the total running time of the show. As such, someone just watching a half-hour of the series doesn’t count as a view on its own.