MSK Explain Why The New Day Is Their Dream Matchup

– NXT tag team champions MSK (Nash Carter and Wes Lee) appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week, and they explained why The New Day is their dream matchup. Below are some highlights and a clip from the interview.

Nash Carter on wanting to wrestle The New Day: “The New Day held the tag division down for how long, and they still continue to be great. It’s not like they’ve slowed down. It’s not like they’ve been stagnant. They continued to be tag team greatness, and The Usos as well. Like, it’s just — that’s the pinnacle of tag team wrestling, and we want to test our skills.”

Wes Lee on why they want to face New Day: “I consider them living legends because they are still paving the way for generations to come and still inspiring the ones that are up-and-coming at the moment. So, like those are the kind of people who are going to be in very special positions in like the Hall of Fames. They’ve done so much for so long and have influenced in so many ways. Like breaking out of that fourth wall and being in video games and TV shows and TV shows and cereal! Lip Synch Battle! C’mon! Those are the kinds of things that help transcend just the world of wrestling. And it’s very special. It’s very special, and I mean like it’s mad cool if we could get in the ring with them.”

Well well well, looks like #MSK want to challenge the pinnacle of the tag team division and specifically called out @WWEUsos, @AustinCreedWins and @TrueKofi!@NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE have made their intentions known on #WWETheBump! pic.twitter.com/soIMMm0Onw — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) June 9, 2021

