MSK on Getting the Call to Join WWE, the Meaning Behind Their Team Name

– Metro UK recently spoke to NXT tag team champions MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter), who discussed joining WWE, the meaning behind their team name of “MSK,” and more. Below are some highlights.

Wes Lee on the meaning behind MSK: “‘t’s us. MSK is Wes Lee and Nash Carter. It’s what we stand for. It’s who we are. It’s what we do. It’s a lifestyle. It’s a mentality.”

Wes Lee on wanting to keep the fans guessing: “It’s like our matches. You never know what to expect from us. People identify us as highflyers, but that’s not all we do. ‘We learned highflying because that’s what was exciting to us, but we know how to punch somebody in the mouth, we know how to snap an arm. We know how to get gritty and nasty as well – so you never know what you’re gonna get with us.”

Wes Lee on getting the call from WWE: “When we got the call, that was… ‘hey, we’re about to start pulling you from The Matrix and making your lives a reality!’ But then at the same time, they plugged us right back in and it’s making everything that we wanted to have come true. So, it’s hard to believe that this is our reality.”

Nash Carter on wanting to be a WWE Superstar: “The story of MSK has just been ready, set, go. Not even set! It’s just been ready, go. Everything just happened so fast, where it’s kinda hard to process. ‘Once we got the call, at least for me, I knew this is the place I wanted to be. I’ve always wanted to be a WWE superstar, I always loved WWE and this place, what we have access to, is second to none. It’s the greatest thing in the world.”

Nash carter on their goal: “I think what we’re striving to be is to be the greatest tag team of all time.”