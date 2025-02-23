wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali and Matt Cardona Win QPW Titles at Recent Event
Both Mustafa Ali and Matt Cardona won gold at Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) Superslam III earlier today.
Ali won the QPW World title by beating Alofa, while Cardona beat Nic Nemeth to become the Middle East champion.
Another title changed hands at the event, as Shaheen won the King of the Ladders championship.
