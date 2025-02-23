wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali and Matt Cardona Win QPW Titles at Recent Event

February 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mustafa Ali TNA Impact 2-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

Both Mustafa Ali and Matt Cardona won gold at Qatar Pro Wrestling (QPW) Superslam III earlier today.

Ali won the QPW World title by beating Alofa, while Cardona beat Nic Nemeth to become the Middle East champion.

Another title changed hands at the event, as Shaheen won the King of the Ladders championship.

