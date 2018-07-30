Quantcast

 

WWE News: Mustafa Ali Apparently Dealing With a Health Condition, Top 10 Sunday Night Heat Moments Video

July 30, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Mustafa Ali posted to Twitter with a picture and message that suggests he may be injured. You can see the post below from the 205 Live star, which shows him in a medical facility with an IV and is captioned, “Fear not, I always kick out at 2.”

Since posting the image earlier today, Ali has not yet provided a more specific update on his health status.

– Here is the latest WWE Top 10, looking at the “Hottest Sunday Night Heat Moments”:

