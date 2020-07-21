Mustafa Ali Makes WWE TV Return on Raw (Pics, Video)

Mustafa Ali made his return to WWE television on tonight’s episode of Raw. Ali appeared on Monday’s show, teaming up with Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to take on MVP, Bobby Lashley, and MVP’s new clent Shelton Benjamin. You can see pics and video of the match, which the babyfaces won, below.

Ali’s last TV match was a loss alongside Shorty G on the December 13, 2019 episode of Smackdown.