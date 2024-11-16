Mustafa Ali Opening His Own Training Center in Chicago

Mustafa Ali has announced he is opening his own wrestling training center in Chicago, which launches next year. Classes for the Chicago Wrestling Center begin in January 2025. You can find more information here. The announcement offered the following bullet points:

Training:

* Train to become a professional wrestler in an extensive four month course.

* Train directly under Mustafa Ali, a 20+ year veteran of the industry who has competed in WWE, TNA and New Japan Pro.

* Students will have access to top of the line gym and cardio equipment before and after training sessions.

* Students will have access to cinematic cameras for promo class.

* Students will receive exclusive CWC Tracksuit.

Classes:

* Classes will be held inside ThinkFitClub located at 6663 howard st, niles, il 60714.

* Classes will be held Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

* Students will have the opportunity to train with guest trainers from wwe, aew, tna and new japan pro.

* Students will be required to have wrestling shoes or boots and kneepads.

* Courses will run approximately four months.