Mustafa Ali Explains How Samoa Joe Helped With His Retribution Reveal
– In some posts on social media, former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali said that Samoa Joe helped him come up with the moment where he was revealed as the leader of Retribution. Ali noted that the group tried to make “the best of the opporunity.”
Mustafa Ali wrote, “The original ‘reveal’ idea was completely different. I remember I asked @SamoaJoe for advice and he came up with this idea for the reveal. He’s brilliant.” He also added on Retribution, “And yes folks, everyone involved was aware of all the obstacles with the names, masks and the lack of story. We made the best of the opportunity.”
The original “reveal” idea was completely different. I remember I asked @SamoaJoe for advice and he came up with this idea for the reveal. He’s brilliant. https://t.co/7ignOj6l8M
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) October 5, 2024
And yes folks, everyone involved was aware of all the obstacles with the names, masks and the lack of story. We made the best of the opportunity.
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAli_X) October 5, 2024
