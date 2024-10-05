– In some posts on social media, former WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali said that Samoa Joe helped him come up with the moment where he was revealed as the leader of Retribution. Ali noted that the group tried to make “the best of the opporunity.”

Mustafa Ali wrote, “The original ‘reveal’ idea was completely different. I remember I asked @SamoaJoe for advice and he came up with this idea for the reveal. He’s brilliant.” He also added on Retribution, “And yes folks, everyone involved was aware of all the obstacles with the names, masks and the lack of story. We made the best of the opportunity.”

