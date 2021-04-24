wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Says Daniel Bryan Wanted Him To Get Pushed

April 24, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali said that it was Daniel Bryan who asked for people backstage in WWE to give Ali a push years ago.

He wrote: “Daniel Bryan goes ‘we need to invest in the future.’ They go ‘who do you have in mind.’ Bryan says ‘give me Ali.’ He may or may not have also called me a ‘hot, young babyface.’

