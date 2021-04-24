wrestling / News
Mustafa Ali Says Daniel Bryan Wanted Him To Get Pushed
April 24, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Mustafa Ali said that it was Daniel Bryan who asked for people backstage in WWE to give Ali a push years ago.
He wrote: “Daniel Bryan goes ‘we need to invest in the future.’ They go ‘who do you have in mind.’ Bryan says ‘give me Ali.’ He may or may not have also called me a ‘hot, young babyface.’”
Daniel Bryan goes “we need to invest in the future.” They go “who do you have in mind.” Bryan says “give me Ali.”
He may or may not have also called me a “hot, young babyface.” https://t.co/qYBI54p23Y
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 24, 2021
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Rescinds John Cone’s Termination As Senior Manager Of Talent Relations
- News On Backstage Reaction To Mark Carrano Firing In WWE, How Carrano Dealt With Talent
- WWE Has Reportedly Been Sending Released Performers Their Items In Garbage Bags For Over A Decade
- CM Punk & Gail Kim React To Triple H’s Statement About Mickie James Incident