Various News: Mustafa Ali Reportedly Spiking Indie Ticket Sales, Note On Mike Mansury’s AEW Contract

– Mustafa Ali’s arrival on the independent scene has been very good for ticket sales, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, promoters have informed them Ali, who has been announced for his first shows since being released from WWE in September, has had the most impact on ticket sales for a WWE departure in “years.”

Ali worked his first match on the indies at APC’s 20th Anniversary show on January 6th and has been booked for a number of shows since. He will be facing Hiromu Takahashi at NJPW Windy City Riot.

– The site has also confirmed a report by the Wrestling Observer that Mike Mansury is under a multi-year contract with AEW. There was some speculation only that Mansury, who had previously been seen as a potential successor to Kevin Dunn before leaving WWE, could be sought by WWE as a replacement but obviously that will not be the case.