MVP Reportedly Causing Frustration In AEW Around Hurt Syndicate

A new report states that MVP has reportedly been causing some frustration within AEW around the Hurt Syndicate. Fightful Select reported on some rumors about the group that were mentioned in a Twitter Space session from JCup2013 of The Wrestling Binder surrounding issues with the group,. noting that they have also heard such discussions over the last couple of months.

According to the report, a number of talent have indicated that MVP had picked up some heat for himself after he rubbed a lot of people the wrong way. There isn’t really anything toward Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin specifically, though it was said that it’s “well known backstage” that MVP dislikes Mike Bailey. Several talent say that MVP made that dislike clear and didn’t want the group losing the AEW World Tag Team Championships to JetSpeed. The site notes specifically that they were never told that a loss to JetSpeed was in the cards. No one who spoke to the site knows specifically what MVP’s dislike for Bailey is.

The site reports that there have been several creative pitches within the company, though it is not clear how far they have gone, involving the group. One pitch was for FTR to win at AEW All In: Texas to start a redemption story. FTR has been pitched to compete against Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, but that was derailed by Ospreay’s injury. The claim was made within AEW that Hurt Syndicate said no to losing to FTR at All In as well as Forbidden Door and that MVP said the team would rather lose to a younger team.

It was noted that MVP’s preferences in terms of a loss would be to the Gates of Agony, The Outrunners and Private Party. There was talk that they would have been open to losing to Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay, though that wasn’t considered much due to Ospreay’s neck injury. Sources in the company pointed out that the Hurt Syndicate has already beaten all three of their preferred teams.

There is said to be a level of frustration from the locker room that the team are, in the report’s word “heels that do cool moves, beat up everyone, and give fans fives on the way out.” There’s been no word of the group leaving ad all three have a number of years left on their deal.

Finally, the report notes that it was hinted that MJF and The Hurt Syndicate were supposed to last longer as a team originally, though there it is noted there isn’t heat between MJF and the group and they have no issues.

The report also notes that many people on the roster they spoke to have said that 2025 has been the best they’ve seen in terms of the locker room in years, with most of the roster dismissing issues.