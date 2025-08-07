MVP, Mike Bailey Poke Fun At Rumors Of Issues Between Them In New Video

MVP and Mike Bailey had a little bit of fun with the reports that there were issues between them in a new video posted to social media. It was reported last night that MVP’s dislike for Bailey is “well known backstage” and that he did not want the Hurt Syndicate losing to JetSpeed at AEW All In: Texas. MVP posted a video to his Instagram account making fun of the report, which you can check out below.

The video sees MVP, Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin walking backstage when they see Bailey filming their vlog. MVP walks up and says “F**k you, Speedball,” to which Bailey amiably replies, “Well f**k you too, MVP.”

MVP then looks to Lashley and Benjamin and tells them to follow suit, to which they hang their heads and reluctantly say “F**k you, Speedball” which Bailey smiles with a “Well, f**k you guys, too.”

The trio then walk off.