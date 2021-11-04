Myron Reed Thinks MSK Getting Booed in WWE NXT 2.0 Will Only Make Them Work Harder

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to MLW wrestler Myron Reed, who discussed the issue of MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) receiving boos in WWE NXT 2.0. Previously, Reed lived as a roommate with the former Rascalz members, along with Ace Austin and Cole Radrick. Below are some highlights.

Reed on fans booing MSK in NXT 2.0: “It sucks, man, but at the end of the day, you got to think about it like this — no matter how big you get, no matter how great you do, you’re gonna have 10,000 people that love you and probably 1,000 people that hate you. At the end of the day, I know my brothers. I know my friends. I know my guys. That just makes them work harder. That just makes them perform better. If it was me, you’re booing me, I’m going to show you why you shouldn’t boo me. I’m gonna win, and you gonna be really salty about it. And they’ve done that for months, being booed and winning every month. Everything happens for a reason. I’m such a big believer in that. If you have an issue or something goes wrong, I’m just such a big life believer in not asking, of your situation, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ What can I learn from this sh*t? Especially when you have kids and stuff like that, your mindset is so different.”

Reed on balancing wrestling along with being a parent: “Two, I have a two-year-old and a one-year-old. This is my full-time job. During the week, I’m home. This is daddy’s daycare, man. I’m here with the boys, I’m working on whatever I need to get done. My time to work is when they’re asleep, or in the morning, or when it’s bedtime at night, or nap time, whatever. I know my time. I have to schedule. I just feel like anything you want to do, you can do it. You just gotta have the motive to do it.”

Reed on what wrestling promotions he watches outside of MLW: “I watched NXT religiously, really, at first, to support my brothers, but I’m watching Impact. I’m watching NXT, and I’m watching AEW. I just want to see how great these guys are. Okay, these guys are killing it. How good do I need to be? Where do I need to be at when the time comes because I don’t want to be at the same place forever in my career. MLW’s taking great care of me, so I’m definitely gonna be there as long as I feel, in my mind, until I’m ready to really go pursue these bigger companies, or be a free agent, or whatever.”

MSK recently lost the NXT tag team titles to Imperium at Halloween Havoc.