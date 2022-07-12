Nancy Benoit’s Sister Reacts To Jordynne Grace’s Apology Over Chris Benoit Comments

Jordynne Grace’s apology over her comments about Chris Benoit brought a reaction from Nancy Benoit’s sister. As previously reported, Grace took to Twitter on Monday to apologize for her comments the week before about Benoit, where she said that she couldn’t separate Benoit’s in-ring work from his murder of his wife Nancy and son Daniel and said Benoit could not “100% hang with most of the present day best wrestlers” because he wouldn’t be able to remember matches, a reference to Benoit’s CTE.

Grace apologized for those comments on Monday, saying, “Regardless of how my personal emotions influence my opinion, I should have recognized the impact my words would have on friends and family close to the situation. I was completely thoughtless in that regard.” She had also said she “reached out privately to friends and family that I angered or hurt” including David Benoit, Chavo Guererro, and Chris Jericho and would be donating $5,000 to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

Benoit’s sister Sandra Toffoloni took to Twitter on Tuesday to take issue with the fact that the discussion and apology put Chris Benoit in the focus over Nancy and Daniel once again. She wrote:

“It’s weird, I didn’t hear my phone ring. I really thought the work, I’ve been putting in for 15 yrs trying to keep & elevate my sister’s legacy hadn’t gone unnoticed. Guess my family is an afterthought…again.

I don’t…I don’t even know where to f**king start. #heartbroken To think I broke all the yrs of silence, ignored my personal pain and rage to successfully put EVERY person mentioned in this apology tweet over time & again in the press, doing pr and on my platforms. Why did I think it would be different? Fuckin Groundhogs Day.”

Grace responded to Toffoloni’s tweet saying she hoped to be able to speak to her privately, and Toffoloni replied to note that she was upset not about Grace’s tweet but about the backlash against the disparagement of Benoit’s in-ring talents, writing in various tweets:

“I’m very sorry. Please forgive me if I’m not feeling much like my usually extra-gracious self. My hurt is not aimed at you personally, but could I have a moment where I think of myself and my parents first? I’m sure I’ll regret dragging anyone but not right now.?” “I’m angry because it was the flood of outrage over her tweet disparaging his technical prowess. That’s what upsets everyone? That’s the hill people are gonna die on?” To everyone saying ‘but this has nothing to do with Nancy’ Everyone has their limit. My graciousness, understanding and forgiveness has been pushed to a detrimental level. It’s NOT about the Tweet. It’s the reaction.”

Toffoloni also shut down speculation from fans that she has some kind of issues with David Benoit or Chris Jericho, defending both in replies to fans.

