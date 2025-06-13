Naomi Says It Was Hard To Stay In Character Following WWE Money in the Bank Win

Naomi says that it was not easy for her to stay in character after she won the Money in the Bank briefcase. Naomi won the women’s MITB Ladder Match at last week’s PPV, and she reflected on the moment in an appearance on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc)

On her reaction to winning the briefcase: “Even that day and everything leading up to it, and in my own mind, I knew I earned this moment and I deserved it, but I still wasn’t psyching myself up or telling myself until I wrapped my fingers around this handle,” she said. “In that moment, the funny thing, it took so much to hold back my tears at that moment. I finally let it release when I had the after-show with Big E. It was important that I stayed true to who the character Naomi is, at this time and moment.”

On the difficulty of staying in character in the moment: “But that part was really hard, ’cause I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve finally did it.’ This is a year in the making for me, to my return, wanting to really make the best use of my time here, and not be too — I’ve always cared, but be a little more assertive and aggressive.”