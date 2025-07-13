Naomi Attacks Jade Cargill at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Bianca Belair Will Be Special Guest Referee at Evolution

Naomi and Jade Cargill went at it again at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, but Bianca Belair is back to restore order. Cargill was shown in the crowd watching the show, when she was attacked from behind by Naomi. The two brawled around ringside before officials came out to break it up. Smackdown general manager Nick Aldis announced that there would be a special guest referee for their No Holds Barred match at Evolution. That’s when Belair returned.

Evolution happens tomorrow night in Atlanta.