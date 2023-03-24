Naomi Reveals New Name In Trademark Filing

PWInsider reports that Naomi has filed to trademark the name Trinity Starr, which appears to be her new ring name after leaving WWE. She confirmed she was no longer with the company yesterday.

-G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

-G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainers; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.