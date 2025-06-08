– Speaking to Variety during a recent interview, WWE Superstar Naomi had some choice words for her former friend and teammates, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. She indicated she wanted a stipulation rematch against Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights:

Her thoughts on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair: “They’ve been shading me and doing little things like that the whole time, and when I finally did something about it, they couldn’t handle it. They’ve been playing with me, they’ve been pushing me aside, they’ve been acting like I was replaceable in this dynamic, in this group. But now we see how the real star of the ‘big three’ is.”

On wanting a rematch against Jade Cargill with a stipulation: “Absolutely I want a stipulation match for Jade [Falls count anywhere? Last woman standing?] I’ll take any of the above. What do you think she would get the most hurt in? What’s the most brutal? Maybe a coffin match. I just want to be able to use my razor blades.”

Naomi claimed the Money in the Bank briefcase at last night’s premium live event. She now has a shot against any fo the WWE women’s champions at a time of her choosing for the next year.