wrestling / News
Naomi Wants a Stipulation Rematch Against Jade Cargill Involving Razor Blades
– Speaking to Variety during a recent interview, WWE Superstar Naomi had some choice words for her former friend and teammates, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair. She indicated she wanted a stipulation rematch against Jade Cargill. Below are some highlights:
Her thoughts on Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair: “They’ve been shading me and doing little things like that the whole time, and when I finally did something about it, they couldn’t handle it. They’ve been playing with me, they’ve been pushing me aside, they’ve been acting like I was replaceable in this dynamic, in this group. But now we see how the real star of the ‘big three’ is.”
On wanting a rematch against Jade Cargill with a stipulation: “Absolutely I want a stipulation match for Jade [Falls count anywhere? Last woman standing?] I’ll take any of the above. What do you think she would get the most hurt in? What’s the most brutal? Maybe a coffin match. I just want to be able to use my razor blades.”
Naomi claimed the Money in the Bank briefcase at last night’s premium live event. She now has a shot against any fo the WWE women’s champions at a time of her choosing for the next year.
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Says He’s Wanted To Do WWE Evolution 2 Since Before Evolution 1, Explains the Demand & Trickiest Part of the Return
- Triple H Evades Question About Shocking Return of R-Truth at WWE Money in the Bank, Says It’s ‘All Part of the Show’
- R-Truth Will Now Go By Ron Killings in WWE, More on Return
- WWE Signs 12 New WWE NIL Athletes, Including Scott Steiner, Mark Henry and Titus O’Neil’s Sons