Natalya Flying To Saudi Arabia, Women’s Match Planned At One Point For Super Showdown

PWInsider reports that Natalya is flying to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super Showdown in Jeddah on Friday. Her exact role has not been revealed by WWE, but she would be the first female wrestler to travel for a WWE event in the country. Renee Young has worked the event as a commentator in the past, and is set to also work Friday’s event.

As for Natalya, WrestleVotes reports that WWE had plans for a match between her and Nia Jax at Super Showdown, before Jax suffered an injury. According to that report, it’s unknown if a match will still happen or not.