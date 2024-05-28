wrestling / News

Natalya: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Excited for What’s Ahead’

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Natalya WWE Main Event 4-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, WWE recently made a contract offer to Natalya, whose current deal is said to expire in a few weeks. Natalya took note on being “exicted for what’s ahead” yesterday via social media.

She wrote on her X account, “Thank you for all the beautiful birthday messages. I’ve never felt more excited for what’s ahead. Love you all🫶🏻” You can view her message below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Natalya, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading