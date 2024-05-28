wrestling / News
Natalya: ‘I’ve Never Felt More Excited for What’s Ahead’
– As previously reported, WWE recently made a contract offer to Natalya, whose current deal is said to expire in a few weeks. Natalya took note on being “exicted for what’s ahead” yesterday via social media.
She wrote on her X account, “Thank you for all the beautiful birthday messages. I’ve never felt more excited for what’s ahead. Love you all🫶🏻” You can view her message below:
Thank you for all the beautiful birthday messages. I’ve never felt more excited for what’s ahead. Love you all🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/FG6n8VpCpt
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) May 28, 2024
