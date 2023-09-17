– Fightful Select reports that longtime WWE veteran Natalya received a great deal of praise for the company’s recent trip to India for Superstar Spectacle. Natalya ended up having to do additional work for WWE Superstar Spectacle, pulling double duty facing both Zoey Stark and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley.

Becky Lynch was originally scheduled to face Stark, but Natalya ended up facing her instead. Nattie had to fill in for Lynch against Stark as Lynch was unable to make the trip because there was a tear in her passport, forcing her to withdraw from the event.

WWE reportedly considering making the Women’s World Title bout a Triple Threat match instead since Lynch couldn’t be there. However, Natalya reportedly stepped up to work two matches on the same show. WWE officials are said to have heavily praised Natalya for stepping up for WWE in their time of need. One WWE higher-up reportedly informed FIghtful that the former champion displayed leadership by helping them out of this crisis.

WWE Superstar was held at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, TG, India