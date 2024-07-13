Natalya Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE

– According to a report by PWInsider Elite (via WrestlingInc.com), veteran WWE Superstar and former champion Natalya has signed a new contract with WWE. Details regarding her contract are unknown, but she will be remaining under the WWE banner.

As previously reported, Natalya’s previous contract was slated to expire this summer, and she recently began negotiations with WWE on a new contract. She last wrestled on the June 4 edition of NXT TV, beating Izzi Dame in a singles bout.