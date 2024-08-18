wrestling / News
Natalya On Teaming With Beth Phoenix, How She Brings Out the Best in Others
August 17, 2024 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Natalya gave her thoughts on her team with Beth Phoenix and how Beth brought out the best in her in that time.
She wrote: “Beth’s the kind of woman you team up with and she helps you find that inner confidence to be your best. Not just when you’re “on top of the world.” It’s when the chips are down. That’s when it counts the most.”
— Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 12, 2024