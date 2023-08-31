Natalya Says She Will Face Rhea Ripley At WWE Superstar Spectacle

During an appearance on Twin Talk (via Fightful), Natalya announced that she will be wrestling Rhea Ripley at WWE Superstar Spectacle in India. The event happens on September 8, at GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Natalya said: “India is in September. I’m wrestling Rhea Ripley. It’s my first time going there.”

The updated lineup includes:

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Indus Sher

* John Cena & Seth Rollins vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci)

* Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley