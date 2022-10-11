wrestling / News

Nate Diaz Posts Photo With WWE’s Triple H & Stephanie McMahon

October 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– In a post on his Instagram account, UFC fighter Nate Diaz shared a photo of him together with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H. In the caption, he wrote, “We’ll see what’s bout to happen next,” possibly teasing some future involvement with WWE. You can see his Instagram post below.

Diaz last competed for the UFC last month, beating Tony Ferguson by submission at UFC 279.

