NAWA Jingle Brawl Results 12.19.20: Davey Boy Smith Jr., Gangrel, More In Action

The North American Wrestling Alliance made its return to pay-per-view with NAWA Jingle Brawl on Dec. 19 at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The event took place on FITE and featured wrestlers from various companies.

Here are the results from the show (via Fightful):

* Gangrel defeated Kahagas

* NAWA Intercontinental Title Match: Micah Taylor (w/Dan Sawyer) defeated Danny Inferno

* Cha-Cha Charlie defeated Jackal

*NAWA Women’s Title Three-Way Match: Roma Luchadora def. Lindsay Snow and Stormie Lee (w/Sean Davis)

* NAWA Tag Team Title Three Way Match: Francisco Ciatso & Logan Creed (w/Jojo) def. Da House Of Payne (Hakim Ali & Nick Payne) and The Modern Day Sharpshooters (James Creed & Maxx Blaylock)

* Vinicious (w/Bill Alfonso) defeated Ariel Levy

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Johnny Swinger

* NAWA Title Hercules Cup Battle Royal: Chase Stevens defeated Alex Ocean and Andre Holmes and Beastman and Brian Brock and Bruce Woehrle and Bull James and Danny Inferno and Gary Reno and George North and James St. Patrick and Leon The Terrible and Mason Perks and Miami Mike and Panther Rodriguez and Storm Thomas and The Bus and The Foreman and The Lariato Man and Vic Arson

