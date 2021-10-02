NBCUniversal and Youtube TV Reach New Deal

It was reported earlier this week that Google and NBCUniversal were still in negotiations over NBC channels streaming on Youtube TV. There had been a deadline of September 30 before the networks went dark on the service, but a short-term extension was signed. Now, the two parties have reached a carriage deal. PWInsider reports that Youtube TV sent out the following email to subscribers:

‌We’re thrilled to share that we’ve reached a deal with NBCUniversal to continue carrying the full NBCUniversal portfolio of channels, including their Regional Sports Networks and your local NBC station. That means you won’t lose access to any of their channels, and YouTube TV will continue to offer 85+ networks for $64.99* per month.

We appreciate NBCUniversal’s willingness to work toward an agreement, and we also appreciate your patience while we negotiated with them on your behalf. Thanks again for being a YouTube TV member.